Video highlighting Czech Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 21:40
A video highlighting the visit of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to Gabala, Azerbaijan, has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post:
Çexiya-Azərbaycan dostluğu, əməkdaşlığı öz təsdiqini tapır və qarşımızda çox gözəl perspektivlər açılır. pic.twitter.com/v6HN06CSR7— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) April 27, 2026
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