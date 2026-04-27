Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Video highlighting Czech Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 21:40
    Video highlighting Czech Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

    A video highlighting the visit of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to Gabala, Azerbaijan, has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Andrej Babiš
    Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Babişin Azərbaycana səfəri ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
    На страницах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик о визите премьера Чехии в Азербайджан

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