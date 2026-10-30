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    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan plan agreements worth around $100 million

    Region
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 14:31
    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan plan agreements worth around $100 million

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan plan to sign agreements worth approximately $100 million following business meetings at the second Interregional Cooperation Forum in Bishkek, QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development Director General Nurlan Kulbatyrov said.

    Report's Kazakhstan bureau informs that Kulbatyrov described the figure as preliminary, noting that it could increase as negotiations conclude.

    He said the two economies complement each other. Kazakhstan supplies Kyrgyzstan with wheat, flour and other food products, while importing Kyrgyz goods, particularly dairy products.

    Kulbatyrov emphasized that current bilateral trade did not reflect the full potential for cooperation. Direct business ties could help expand supplies, mutual investment and industrial cooperation, he added.

    Nearly 80 Kazakh entrepreneurs are participating in the forum.

    Bilateral trade increased by 19.2% to $1.7 billion in January–August 2026, while Kazakhstan's exports rose by 15% to $1.1 billion.

    Central Asia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan
    Qazaxıstan və Qırğızıstan təxminən 100 milyon dollar dəyərində sazişlər imzalamağı planlaşdırır
    Казахстан и Кыргызстан планируют подписать соглашения почти на $100 млн
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