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    Florian Sengstschmid: Garabagh enhances Azerbaijan's tourism appeal

    Tourism
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 14:54
    Florian Sengstschmid: Garabagh enhances Azerbaijan's tourism appeal

    Garabagh plays an important role in promoting Azerbaijan in global and Asia-Pacific tourism markets, while the region's potential adds value to the country's tourism offering, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) Florian Sengstschmid said in an interview with Report.

    He noted that particular emphasis is being placed on Garabagh when positioning Azerbaijan as a tourist destination, given the region's rich natural resources and unique cultural heritage.

    "Karabakh is an important part of promoting our country as a tourist destination, both globally and in the Asia-Pacific region. The region has tremendous tourism potential and adds value to Azerbaijan's existing tourism products," he said.

    As an example, Sengstschmid cited Shusha, describing it as the cradle of Azerbaijani culture.

    "The Isa Bulaghi spring, majestic mountains and scenic landscapes offer excellent opportunities for hiking, nature-based recreation and the development of winter sports," he said.

    The ATB chairman stressed that Garabagh also boasts a rich diversity of historical heritage, culture, gastronomy and wine tourism.

    "All of this enriches Azerbaijan's existing tourism experience and makes the country's tourism offering more attractive," Sengstschmid concluded.

    Florian Sengstschmid Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) Garabagh Tourism in Azerbaijan
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