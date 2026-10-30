Georgia, Azerbaijan agree to accelerate border delimitation, demarcation, PM says

Georgia and Azerbaijan have agreed to accelerate the process of border delimitation and demarcation, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, the discussions took place both at the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Georgian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and during a bilateral meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries.

Kobakhidze noted that there has been a lack of progress regarding border delimitation and demarcation in recent years.

"Together with our Azerbaijani friends, we want to achieve rapid progress in this direction. It is necessary to discuss every aspect of the dispute in a friendly manner. There are about 15 such aspects, and we must actively work on all of them," he said.