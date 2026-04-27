Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 20:33
    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    "I think this forum today will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation. This is really a very important moment for us because we are sure that our companies offer excellent products and services," Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "We are ready to create joint ventures, to employ your people, to invest in research and development, to cooperate with universities. There is huge potential in our country," the Prime Minister added.

    Andrej Babiš Ilham Aliyev business forum
    Çexiyanın Baş naziri: Bugünkü forum əməkdaşlığımızı intensivləşdirərək irəli aparacaq
    Премьер Чехии: Сегодняшний форум определенно усилит и продвинет сотрудничество с Азербайджаном

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