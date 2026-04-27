Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 20:33
"I think this forum today will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation. This is really a very important moment for us because we are sure that our companies offer excellent products and services," Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"We are ready to create joint ventures, to employ your people, to invest in research and development, to cooperate with universities. There is huge potential in our country," the Prime Minister added.
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