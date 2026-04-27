Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 21:10
    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    There are many things to do with respect to infrastructure projects and the reconstruction of liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum held in Gabala with the participation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Report informs.

    "So we have already started active engagement with leading financial institutions such as the World Bank, EBRD, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and others, so that we can create more dynamism in addressing important projects we are facing," President Ilham Aliyev said.

    "With respect to international exposure, we can also report that Moody's Rating Agency upgraded Azerbaijan's credit rating to investment grade with a positive outlook, which I think is also a good signal to investors that Azerbaijan is a proper place to invest their money. And definitely political stability, social stability, safety, and security are all factors that every investor first takes into account when deciding whether to do business in a country or not."

    Ilham Aliyev Andrej Babiš
    İlham Əliyev: Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzurun azad olunmuş sahələrində görüləsi işlər çoxdur
    Президент: На освобожденных территориях Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура предстоит решить множество задач

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