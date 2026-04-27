PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

The Czech Republic has a problem with the Green Deal, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum held in Gabala with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

"Energy - every European Council we are speaking about energy. And the Czech Republic has already sent four letters to all leaders, to the Commission, to the European Council. We have a problem with the Green Deal, which is supposed to be completely different than it is today, destroying European industry with this ETS-1 and ETS-2, which also damage the life of European citizens. And now we have, of course, this problem in Hormuz. And now Europe is discovering crude oil and gas. We came here also to speak about energy, because Azerbaijan is the biggest supplier of crude oil to the Czech Republic. It's 42% of supply, you are number one," Babiš said.