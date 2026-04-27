Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 21:28
    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    The Czech Republic has a problem with the Green Deal, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum held in Gabala with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    "Energy - every European Council we are speaking about energy. And the Czech Republic has already sent four letters to all leaders, to the Commission, to the European Council. We have a problem with the Green Deal, which is supposed to be completely different than it is today, destroying European industry with this ETS-1 and ETS-2, which also damage the life of European citizens. And now we have, of course, this problem in Hormuz. And now Europe is discovering crude oil and gas. We came here also to speak about energy, because Azerbaijan is the biggest supplier of crude oil to the Czech Republic. It's 42% of supply, you are number one," Babiš said.

    Andrej Babiš Czechia
    Çexiya Avropa İttifaqı Şurasına dörd məktub göndərib
    Чехия направила четыре письма в ЕС в связи с Европейским зеленым курсом

    Latest News

    00:01

    Today marks birth anniversary of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva

    Domestic policy
    23:58

    Kazakh president ratifies green energy agreement with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

    Energy
    23:51

    Armenia highly interested in opening regional communications, deputy FM says

    Region
    23:41

    Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 individuals in connection with Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    23:27

    Israeli president thanks Kazakh counterpart for warm welcome in Astana

    Region
    23:15

    President Ilham Aliyev: We see clear potential to diversify economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    23:09

    ECO, Azerbaijan to work together to promote Shusha

    Tourism
    22:59
    Photo

    Türkiye's vice president says Middle Corridor has strategic role

    Region
    22:50
    Video

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister pays official visit to Italy

    Military
    All News Feed