Andrej Babiš talks about Czech defense companies

The Czech Republic was in 1939 the biggest producer of military equipment and weapons in the world, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum held in Gabala with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

"And we are here represented already by Czechoslovak group, here has a joint venture, investment, Aero Vodochody with L-39NG, then CSG Aerospace, Česká Zbrojovka, Colt, Excalibur International, Explosia, VOP CZ, Omnipol and Livance SRO Meteopress - we have spoken about these projects. And all these companies offer a comprehensive range of products and integrated solutions tailored to your specific needs," the Czech prime minister said.

"And our delegation represents the very best in modern transport engineering. These firms provide everything from rolling stock and railway technology to advanced traffic management system and smart infrastructure. They are here to help build a transport network that is faster, safer and more sustainable. And of course we would be happy if ŠKODA Transportation, which is a member and ŠKODA group, one of very important and biggest economic groups in the Czech Republic, PPF, could be successful in this tender for the Baku metro. Also present here are AŽD Praha, CZ Loco, Daco and Tatra Export. All these companies presented very concrete project and I'm sure that if you do a business with us, you will be really satisfied."