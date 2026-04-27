Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

Today the leaders of Czechia and Azerbaijan are sending a very clear message to their business communities, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum held in Gabala with the participation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Report informs.

"Today the leaders of Czechia and Azerbaijan are sending a very clear message to their business communities that it is time to engage actively in bilateral trade and investments, and to look into practical projects on how we can create synergy. The very solid political background, I think, is today's high-level political contacts," Ilham Aliyev said.

"As was already mentioned today, we met with Prime Minister Babiš three months ago in Davos and now here in Gabala. So this really demonstrates that both sides are very interested in enhancing partnership in different areas. And today, along with many important issues on the political agenda, including the regional and global political agenda, we also spoke extensively about business opportunities and mutual investments. We touched upon concrete projects, and definitely, during the business forum, all these issues are being addressed."