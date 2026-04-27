Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said.

He made the remarks during a speech at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum held in Gabala with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan is definitely for us, the Czech Republic, a strategic partner and that's why my first visit outside of the EU is here. We met Mr. President in Davos and we have agreed on this visit and I'm very happy and honored to be here. Also you have an invitation from us to welcome you in Prague," the Czech prime minister said.

"And in the meantime, I think there is an idea to organize again this joint economic commission between our countries. From our side it will be led by Mr. Havlíček, the first Vice Prime Minister. And this commission, I think, should sit this year as soon as possible, as soon as we can progress in all these projects."