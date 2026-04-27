Araghchi, Putin hold talks for more than an hour and a half

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow lasted more than an hour and a half, Report informs.

Araghchi said this on his Telegram channel.

"We had a very good meeting with Putin, and it may have lasted more than an hour and a half," he said, adding that bilateral relations, regional issues, the US and Israeli attacks were discussed in detail during the conversation.

"Attention was also paid to cooperation between the two countries, and very good ideas were voiced. There is currently a very good basis for cooperation. Putin also noted that not only Russia, but the whole world now admires the Iranian people for the resilience they have shown in confronting the US and for their victory in this unequal war. We thank our Russian friends for their support during this war and declare Iran's determination to continue strategic relations and partnership with Moscow under the new circumstances," Araghchi said.