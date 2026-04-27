Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Araghchi, Putin hold talks for more than an hour and a half

    Region
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 22:16
    Araghchi, Putin hold talks for more than an hour and a half

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow lasted more than an hour and a half, Report informs.

    Araghchi said this on his Telegram channel.

    "We had a very good meeting with Putin, and it may have lasted more than an hour and a half," he said, adding that bilateral relations, regional issues, the US and Israeli attacks were discussed in detail during the conversation.

    "Attention was also paid to cooperation between the two countries, and very good ideas were voiced. There is currently a very good basis for cooperation. Putin also noted that not only Russia, but the whole world now admires the Iranian people for the resilience they have shown in confronting the US and for their victory in this unequal war. We thank our Russian friends for their support during this war and declare Iran's determination to continue strategic relations and partnership with Moscow under the new circumstances," Araghchi said.

    Abbas Araghchi Vladimir Putin
    Əraqçi ilə Putinin görüşü saat yarımdan çox davam edib

    Latest News

    00:01

    Today marks birth anniversary of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva

    Domestic policy
    23:58

    Kazakh president ratifies green energy agreement with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

    Energy
    23:51

    Armenia highly interested in opening regional communications, deputy FM says

    Region
    23:41

    Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 individuals in connection with Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    23:27

    Israeli president thanks Kazakh counterpart for warm welcome in Astana

    Region
    23:15

    President Ilham Aliyev: We see clear potential to diversify economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    23:09

    ECO, Azerbaijan to work together to promote Shusha

    Tourism
    22:59
    Photo

    Türkiye's vice president says Middle Corridor has strategic role

    Region
    22:50
    Video

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister pays official visit to Italy

    Military
    All News Feed