A briefing session jointly organized by the Media Development Agency, ADA University and the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company is highly useful in terms of giving media representatives a deeper understanding of the essence of WUF13 as a platform of global importance, Saida Shafiyeva, head of the agency's communications department, told journalists.

According to Report, Shafiyeva said WUF13 is not only an international event, but also a global dialogue platform on the future of cities. She said the role of the media in this dialogue is to inform the public through fact-based, accurate and responsible information.

"This is already the second such session organized by us. This shows that preparations for WUF13 are being carried out on the basis of a systematic and strategic approach. For this reason, such intensive work with the media during the preparatory stage is a strategic approach," the agency official said.

According to the department head, while the first session focused more on presenting the general framework, today's meeting explained the topics in more specific areas, such as urban planning, inclusivity, green transport and strategic planning. She said this would allow journalists to cover the topic in a more professional and analytical way.

"We believe that, as a result of such briefing sessions, journalists will gain a deeper understanding of WUF13 topics and provide the public with higher-quality content," Shafiyeva added.