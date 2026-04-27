"TurAz Qartalı-2026" joint tactical flight exercise kicks off in Azerbaijan

Within the military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, the "TurAz Qartalı-2026" joint tactical flight exercise commenced in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, at the briefing hall, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored. Then, the National Anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye were performed.

A video prepared for the exercise was shown to the participants.

Afterwards, a briefing was delivered on administrative matters and the training tasks to be carried out.

The exercise is conducted to facilitate the exchange of experience in planning and executing joint air operations between the two countries, to enhance the professionalism of personnel, and to strengthen coordination.