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    "TurAz Qartalı-2026" joint tactical flight exercise kicks off in Azerbaijan

    Military
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 21:54
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise kicks off in Azerbaijan

    Within the military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, the "TurAz Qartalı-2026" joint tactical flight exercise commenced in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    First, at the briefing hall, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored. Then, the National Anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye were performed.

    A video prepared for the exercise was shown to the participants.

    Afterwards, a briefing was delivered on administrative matters and the training tasks to be carried out.

    The exercise is conducted to facilitate the exchange of experience in planning and executing joint air operations between the two countries, to enhance the professionalism of personnel, and to strengthen coordination.

    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise kicks off in Azerbaijan
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise kicks off in Azerbaijan
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise kicks off in Azerbaijan
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise kicks off in Azerbaijan

    Military exercises Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan (MoD)
    Photo
    Azərbaycanda "TurAz Qartalı - 2026" birgə taktiki-uçuş təlimi başlayıb
    Photo
    В Азербайджане стартовали летно-тактические учения "TurAz Qartalı - 2026"

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