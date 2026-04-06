President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 10:49
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi on April 6.
According to Report's correspodent, a guard of honor was lined up at the Heroes Memorial in honor of the Azerbaijani President.
The head of state laid a wreath at the Memorial.
Then, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were performed.
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