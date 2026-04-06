Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 10:49
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi on April 6.

    According to Report's correspodent, a guard of honor was lined up at the Heroes Memorial in honor of the Azerbaijani President.

    The head of state laid a wreath at the Memorial.

    Then, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were performed.

    President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia Heroes Memorial
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Tbilisidə Qəhrəmanlar Memorialını ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев посетил в Тбилиси Мемориал героев

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