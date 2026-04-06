ASCO: Huseyn Javid dry cargo vessel returned to service after dry-docking repairs

The universal dry cargo vessel Huseyn Javid, owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, has undergone dry-docking repairs.

According to Report, citing ASCO, the works carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard were completed on time and with high quality.

As part of the process, the vessel's main and auxiliary engines, as well as hatch covers, were repaired, while the diesel generators were replaced with new ones. In addition, piping installation, electrical installation, automation, and hull welding works were carried out on board.

Furthermore, the underwater and above-water parts of the vessel, decks, and hatch covers were cleaned and painted.

Following the completion of the dry-docking repairs, the universal dry cargo vessel was returned to service.

The Huseyn Javid vessel, with a length of 108.33 metres and a width of 16.74 metres, has a cargo-carrying capacity of 5,200 tonnes.