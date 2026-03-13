Iran strikes US military base in UAE Other countries

Joseph Aoun: Lebanon has received no response to proposal for direct talks with Israel Other countries

Milli Majlis to hold next session on March 17 Domestic policy

Over 2,300 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28 Foreign policy

Ali Asadov and Murat Kurum discuss climate agenda in Baku Foreign policy

Israel reports large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure and Hezbollah Other countries

Lands for airport construction added to list of properties expropriated for state needs Domestic policy

Isfahan hit by airstrike, casualties reported Region