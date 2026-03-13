Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iran strikes US military base in UAE

    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 19:39
    Iran strikes US military base in UAE

    Iran carried out a missile strike on the Al-Dhafra US military base in the United Arab Emirates, according to Report.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Иран атаковал военную базу США в ОАЭ

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