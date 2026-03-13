Joseph Aoun: Lebanon has received no response to proposal for direct talks with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that he has received no response from Israel regarding a proposal for direct negotiations amid ongoing strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Hezbollah positions, according to Report, citing the BBC.

"I expressed our readiness for negotiations, but so far we have not received a response from the other side," Aoun said after meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Beirut.

The Lebanese president also criticized Israel's strikes, emphasizing that they "must be stopped."

Earlier, Aoun accused Hezbollah of disregarding Lebanon's interests and the lives of its people.

Meanwhile, Israel claims that Beirut has not taken meaningful steps to disarm Hezbollah, viewing it as the responsibility of the Lebanese government under a previous ceasefire agreement.