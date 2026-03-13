Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Ali Asadov and Murat Kurum discuss climate agenda in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 19:09
    Ali Asadov and Murat Kurum discuss climate agenda in Baku

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met in Baku with Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Türkiye.

    According to Report, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the sides highlighted the importance of the XIII Global Baku Forum and praised the organization of panel discussions addressing the COP agenda and climate issues.

    The leaders discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in environmental protection, waste management, and climate change mitigation.

    Additionally, they emphasized the significance of hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026.

    Ali Asadov Murat Kurum climate change
    Əli Əsədov türkiyəli nazirlə iqlim dəyişikliklərini müzakirə edib
    Али Асадов и Мурат Курум обсудили климатическую повестку в Баку

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