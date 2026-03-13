Ali Asadov and Murat Kurum discuss climate agenda in Baku
Foreign policy
- 13 March, 2026
- 19:09
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met in Baku with Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Türkiye.
According to Report, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the sides highlighted the importance of the XIII Global Baku Forum and praised the organization of panel discussions addressing the COP agenda and climate issues.
The leaders discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in environmental protection, waste management, and climate change mitigation.
Additionally, they emphasized the significance of hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026.
Latest News
19:39
Iran strikes US military base in UAEOther countries
19:34
Joseph Aoun: Lebanon has received no response to proposal for direct talks with IsraelOther countries
19:16
Milli Majlis to hold next session on March 17Domestic policy
19:14
Over 2,300 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28Foreign policy
19:09
Ali Asadov and Murat Kurum discuss climate agenda in BakuForeign policy
19:04
Israel reports large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure and HezbollahOther countries
18:54
Lands for airport construction added to list of properties expropriated for state needsDomestic policy
18:44
Isfahan hit by airstrike, casualties reportedRegion
18:41