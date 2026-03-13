Ali Asadov and Murat Kurum discuss climate agenda in Baku

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met in Baku with Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Türkiye.

According to Report, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the sides highlighted the importance of the XIII Global Baku Forum and praised the organization of panel discussions addressing the COP agenda and climate issues.

The leaders discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in environmental protection, waste management, and climate change mitigation.

Additionally, they emphasized the significance of hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026.