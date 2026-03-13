Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Milli Majlis to hold next session on March 17

    Domestic policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 19:16
    Milli Majlis to hold next session on March 17

    The next session of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan is scheduled for March 17, according to Report.

    During the session, deputies plan to review several draft laws, including the ratification of the protocol amending the regulations on the CIS Executive Committee, as well as amendments to the laws "On Road Traffic" and "On Education."

    The agenda also includes amendments to the Labor Code, the Code of Administrative Offenses, and a number of other regulatory acts.

    Milli Majlis
    Milli Məclisin növbəti iclasının vaxtı və gündəliyi açıqlanıb
    Милли Меджлис проведет очередное заседание 17 марта

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