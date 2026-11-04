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The draft law on the State Budget for 2027 was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to Report, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 2027 are projected at 39.254 billion manats (just over $23.09 billion), including 38.518 billion manats (over $22.65 billion) in centralized revenues and 735.575 million manats (almost $432.7 million) in local revenues.

Expenditures are projected at 42.4 billion manats (over $24.9 billion), including 41.664 billion manats (over $24.5 billion) in centralized expenditures and 735.575 million manats in local expenditures.

As a result, the state budget is expected to record a deficit of 3.146 billion manats ($1.85 billion), representing a 1.7% increase compared to the previous year.

In 2027, Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues are projected to exceed 47.619 billion manats (just over $ 28 billion), while expenditures are expected to surpass 50.377 billion manats (over $29.6 billion).

These figures represent increases of 5.9% and 3.1%, respectively, compared to the approved 2026 forecasts.

As a result, the consolidated budget is expected to have a deficit of almost 2.758 billion manats (over $1.62 billion), down 28.7% year-on-year.