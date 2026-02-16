Azerbaijan's natural gas exports exceeded 2 bcm in Jan. 2026
Energy
- 16 February, 2026
- 15:51
In January 20226, Azerbaijan exported 2.291 billion cubic meters of natural gas, valued at $687.5 million, marking a 2% drop in volume and a 21% decrease in value year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.
During the month, natural gas accounted for 30.75% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 26.4% and imports fell by 36.5%.
