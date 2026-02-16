Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities for Caspian and Balkan regions

The Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities to strengthen connectivity between Broader Caspian/Central Asia and Balkan regions, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X, according to Report.

"Azerbaijan and Serbia, as strategic partners and emerging middle powers, play also an important role in interregional cooperation - Azerbaijan located respectively in the South Caucasus/wider Caspian region and Serbia in the Balkans.

The Zangazur Corridor/TRIPP initiative create favorable opportunities to strengthen connectivity between Broader Caspian/Central Asia and Balkan regions," the post reads.