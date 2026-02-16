Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities for Caspian and Balkan regions

    Infrastructure
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 13:11
    Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities for Caspian and Balkan regions

    The Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities to strengthen connectivity between Broader Caspian/Central Asia and Balkan regions, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "Azerbaijan and Serbia, as strategic partners and emerging middle powers, play also an important role in interregional cooperation - Azerbaijan located respectively in the South Caucasus/wider Caspian region and Serbia in the Balkans.

    The Zangazur Corridor/TRIPP initiative create favorable opportunities to strengthen connectivity between Broader Caspian/Central Asia and Balkan regions," the post reads.

    Hikmət Hacıyev: Azərbaycan və Serbiya interregional əməkdaşlıqda mühüm rol oynayırlar
    Гаджиев: Зангезурский коридор открывает новые возможности для Каспийского региона и Балкан

