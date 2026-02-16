Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan, UAE to draft agriculture roadmap

    AIC
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 13:14
    Azerbaijan, UAE to draft agriculture roadmap

    Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates will jointly prepare a roadmap for cooperation in the agricultural sector, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi said at the Azerbaijan–UAE food and agriculture business roundtable held in Baku.

    She noted that the UAE aims to build international partnerships to create a more reliable global food supply chain and enhance long-term food security through coordinated efforts with trusted partners.

    "As a result of this cooperation, we intend to work with our colleagues at the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) to develop a roadmap," the minister stated, emphasizing that a structured approach would help translate the discussions held at the roundtable into practical outcomes in the near future.

    According to her, the initiative is expected to strengthen both government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) cooperation, providing a clear framework for expanding trade, investment and joint projects in agriculture and food production.

    The minister stressed that the ongoing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance for leveraging the strengths of both countries in order to enhance food security and establish a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership.

    Fatima Baghirova

    Azerbaijan UAE agriculture roadmap
    Azərbaycan BƏƏ ilə aqrar sahədə yol xəritəsi hazırlayacaq
    Азербайджан и ОАЭ подготовят дорожную карту сотрудничества в аграрной сфере

    Latest News

    13:33
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia held informal breakfast

    Foreign policy
    13:32

    Switzerland train derails with several injured

    Other countries
    13:25

    Nakhchivan records $8.8M in foreign trade in January

    Business
    13:14

    Azerbaijan, UAE to draft agriculture roadmap

    AIC
    13:11

    Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities for Caspian and Balkan regions

    Infrastructure
    13:02

    Farid Osmanov: Participation in real-world projects prepares young people for job market

    ICT
    12:54

    Number of enterprises with Azerbaijani capital in Uzbekistan reaches 368

    Business
    12:45

    Ruben Vardanyan's trial to continue tomorrow

    Incident
    12:38

    UAE official: Veterinary control, halal standards key in meat exports

    Business
    All News Feed