Azerbaijan, UAE to draft agriculture roadmap

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates will jointly prepare a roadmap for cooperation in the agricultural sector, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi said at the Azerbaijan–UAE food and agriculture business roundtable held in Baku.

She noted that the UAE aims to build international partnerships to create a more reliable global food supply chain and enhance long-term food security through coordinated efforts with trusted partners.

"As a result of this cooperation, we intend to work with our colleagues at the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) to develop a roadmap," the minister stated, emphasizing that a structured approach would help translate the discussions held at the roundtable into practical outcomes in the near future.

According to her, the initiative is expected to strengthen both government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) cooperation, providing a clear framework for expanding trade, investment and joint projects in agriculture and food production.

The minister stressed that the ongoing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance for leveraging the strengths of both countries in order to enhance food security and establish a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership.

Fatima Baghirova