Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia have achieved peace not just on paper, it is real

Azerbaijan and Armenia have achieved peace that is not only on paper but is real, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with European Council President António Costa.

"We are already living in conditions of long-term peace. Over the past seven months, we have begun supplying more petroleum products to Armenia. We have lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods from other countries to Armenia through our territory. This once again demonstrates our strong political will," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state emphasized the importance of the documents signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, adding that the peace is permanent.

"Sometimes such documents can remain on paper for a while. In our case-from the last bloody military clash with Armenia in September 2023 to the peace agreement in August 2025-I consider this the best indication that nations and peoples can reconcile if both sides demonstrate political will and commitment to peace. There is nothing better than peace. Only those who have experienced war truly understand its peace. Therefore, I believe it is important for countries like ours to acknowledge peace with each other," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President also highlighted that the peace process is positively impacting the region"s transit potential.

"We aim for closer cooperation, as collaboration with many countries is necessary to reach the European continent-transit and connectivity issues are crucial. Especially now, after we have reached a preliminary peace agreement with Armenia, new opportunities have emerged to expand the Middle Corridor, which strengthens our optimism," he emphasized.