Iran rules out participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup in US

Iran's sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, has ruled out the possibility of the men's national team playing at this summer's World Cup in the United States because of the ongoing war in the Middle East, Report informs via DPA.

The United States and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes against Iran since February 28, during which Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed, according to Iranian authorities. The country had also been targeted in attacks last summer.

"Since this corrupt government murdered our leader, we do not have the conditions to participate in the World Cup," Donyamali said in a television interview with the DPA news agency.

"Because of the malicious measures taken against Iran, we were forced to fight two wars in eight or nine months, and thousands of our compatriots were killed. Therefore, we have no possibility of participating under these circumstances," Iran's sports minister added.

Iran qualified for the World Cup, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 18 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The team is due to play its three group-stage games against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in US cities – the first two in Inglewood, California, and the third in Seattle.

Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj has also hinted at a possible boycott following recent events involving the women's national team at the Asian Cup in Australia. Six players chose to remain in Australia after receiving humanitarian visas from the government. US president Donald Trump had said he would offer such visas if Australia did not grant them.