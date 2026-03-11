Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iran rules out participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup in US

    Football
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 17:16
    Iran rules out participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup in US

    Iran's sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, has ruled out the possibility of the men's national team playing at this summer's World Cup in the United States because of the ongoing war in the Middle East, Report informs via DPA.

    The United States and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes against Iran since February 28, during which Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed, according to Iranian authorities. The country had also been targeted in attacks last summer.

    "Since this corrupt government murdered our leader, we do not have the conditions to participate in the World Cup," Donyamali said in a television interview with the DPA news agency.

    "Because of the malicious measures taken against Iran, we were forced to fight two wars in eight or nine months, and thousands of our compatriots were killed. Therefore, we have no possibility of participating under these circumstances," Iran's sports minister added.

    Iran qualified for the World Cup, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 18 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The team is due to play its three group-stage games against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in US cities – the first two in Inglewood, California, and the third in Seattle.

    Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj has also hinted at a possible boycott following recent events involving the women's national team at the Asian Cup in Australia. Six players chose to remain in Australia after receiving humanitarian visas from the government. US president Donald Trump had said he would offer such visas if Australia did not grant them.

    Ahmad Donyamali 2026 FIFA World Cup
    İran futbol üzrə 2026-cı il dünya çempionatında iştirak etməyəcək
    Иран исключает участие в ЧМ‑2026 по футболу

    Latest News

    16:52

    Azerbaijani MoD: Missile launch on Türkiye threatens stability

    Military
    16:49

    Antonio Guterres arrives in Lebanon

    Other countries
    16:37

    Average monthly nominal salary up 3% in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Finance
    16:36

    Population grows in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    16:07

    7 policemen killed in attack on police vehicle in Pakistan

    Other countries
    16:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's FM meets UN-Habitat chief to discuss preparations for WUF13

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Jabrayil and Lachin top list of demined areas in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Azerbaijan's budget gains nearly $39 million from privatization

    Finance
    15:35

    MFA: 72 Azerbaijanis killed by landmines since 2020

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed