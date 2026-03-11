António Costa: EU, Azerbaijan exploring ways to deepen cooperation in defense security

The European Union and Azerbaijan are exploring ways to deepen cooperation in defense security, European Council President António Costa said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, according to Report.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan is a key partner for the European Union," Costa said.

He noted that over the past year, the parties have revitalized their relationship.

"Today's meeting is a clear sign of our shared committed commitment to further cooperation, especially in the areas of security, energy, digital, and transport. We are now working on a new framework for a closer cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan," he said.

Costa noted that the sides are also exploring ways to deepen cooperation in defense security.

"Energy security is a cornerstone of our bilateral cooperation, as President Aliyev said. Four years ago in Versailles, the European Council made the decision to diversify our supply sources for gas, oil, and coal. And Azerbaijan has been central to this effort, thanks to the Southern Gas Corridor," he said.