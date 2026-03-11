Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    António Costa: EU, Azerbaijan exploring ways to deepen cooperation in defense security

    Other
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 17:27
    António Costa: EU, Azerbaijan exploring ways to deepen cooperation in defense security

    The European Union and Azerbaijan are exploring ways to deepen cooperation in defense security, European Council President António Costa said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, according to Report.

    "The Republic of Azerbaijan is a key partner for the European Union," Costa said.

    He noted that over the past year, the parties have revitalized their relationship.

    "Today's meeting is a clear sign of our shared committed commitment to further cooperation, especially in the areas of security, energy, digital, and transport. We are now working on a new framework for a closer cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan," he said.

    Costa noted that the sides are also exploring ways to deepen cooperation in defense security.

    "Energy security is a cornerstone of our bilateral cooperation, as President Aliyev said. Four years ago in Versailles, the European Council made the decision to diversify our supply sources for gas, oil, and coal. And Azerbaijan has been central to this effort, thanks to the Southern Gas Corridor," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev European Union António Costa
    Koşta: Aİ və Azərbaycan təhlükəsizlik sahəsində əməkdaşlığın dərinləşdirilməsi imkanlarını müzakirə edir
    Кошта: ЕС и Азербайджан обсуждают углубление сотрудничества в сфере безопасности

    Latest News

    18:25

    Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:15

    Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on market

    Energy
    18:07

    Antonio Costa: EU condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:00

    Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit Brussels

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    Costa: EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace agenda with Armenia

    Foreign policy
    17:56

    Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to have millennia-long significance

    Region
    17:54

    Ilham Aliyev: Costa's visit to Azerbaijan to play important role in bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026

    Energy
    17:41

    Ilham Aliyev and António Costa deliver statements to press – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed