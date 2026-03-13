BSEC emphasizes importance of coordination in Middle Corridor development

Additional projects implemented within the Middle Corridor are aimed at strengthening transport connectivity between Asia and Europe and require close coordination among international organizations, Lazar Comanescu, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania (2008, 2015–2017) and Secretary General of the BSEC Permanent International Secretariat, said at a panel session at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

According to him, effective cooperation between international and regional organizations working in this area is a key condition for the successful implementation of such initiatives.

Comanescu noted that significant work has already been done within the BSEC to develop key transport connectivity projects.

"The procedure facilitation strategy we have developed, aimed at facilitating border crossings and developing transport routes, is also a very important element," he emphasized.

Comanescu stated that cooperation and complementarity between organizations will allow for a more efficient use of resources in the implementation of such projects.

"Whatever projects are developed by governments, authorities or international organizations, they will not be successful unless the business and economic community is involved from the very beginning in the development, decision-making and implementation of these initiatives, including projects such as the Middle Corridor," he concluded.