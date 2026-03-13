UAE air defences intercept 7 ballistic missiles, 27 UAVs
Other countries
- 13 March, 2026
- 17:19
The UAE air defence systems on March 13 intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 27 UAVs launched from Iran, the UAE Defense Ministry said, Report informs via WAM.
