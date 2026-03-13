Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    UAE air defences intercept 7 ballistic missiles, 27 UAVs

    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 17:19
    UAE air defences intercept 7 ballistic missiles, 27 UAVs

    The UAE air defence systems on March 13 intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 27 UAVs launched from Iran, the UAE Defense Ministry said, Report informs via WAM.

    ballistic missiles US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    BƏƏ-nin HHM sistemləri İranın 7 ballistik raketini və 27 PUA-nı ələ keçirib
    Системы ПВО ОАЭ перехватили 7 иранских баллистических ракет и 27 БПЛА

    Latest News

    18:07
    Photo

    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Pete Hegseth: US has launched investigation into strike on school in Iran

    Other countries
    17:54
    Photo

    Geneva conference urges UN action on repression of Sikhs in India

    Foreign policy
    17:49

    Azerbaijan exports 1,349 tons of olive oil worth $7M

    Business
    17:42
    Photo

    Another 39 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:42

    Hegseth calls Mojtaba Khamenei's first statement weak

    Other countries
    17:30
    Photo

    CBA delegation attends regional event held in Kazakhstan

    Finance
    17:23
    Photo

    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future

    Foreign policy
    17:19

    UAE air defences intercept 7 ballistic missiles, 27 UAVs

    Other countries
    All News Feed