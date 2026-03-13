Hegseth: US to soon destroy all Iranian defense complex capacities
- 13 March, 2026
- 17:13
The US will soon destroy all Iranian defense production facilities, Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a press conference, Report informs via The Guardian.
Hegseth says Iran's missile volume is down 90%, while its one-way attack drones were down 95% yesterday. Iran does not have the ability to build any more weapons, he adds.
The US is "dealing with" Iran's attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, and it is something that does not need to be worried about, Hegseth says, adding: "Their production lines, their military plants, their defence innovation centres; defeated. Iran's leadership is in no better shape. Desperate and hiding, they've gone underground, cowering – that's what rats do."
