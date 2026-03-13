Binali Yildirim: Middle Corridor key link between Europe and Asia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 14:40
    The Middle Corridor is considered a safe and reliable transport route between Europe and Asia, Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), stated at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    Speaking during the panel session themed Middle Corridor and Eurasian Connection Gateway, Yildirim underscored that the Middle Corridor is important not only for cargo transportation but also for bringing civilizations together:

    "For centuries, the corridor known as the Silk Road united cultures and created great opportunities for Europe. Today, the Middle Corridor is regarded as a safe and reliable transport route between Europe and Asia. The Zangazur Corridor is also part of it. This project will further expand the use of the Middle Corridor. Its development ensures stability and security in the region."

    Binəli Yıldırım: Orta Dəhliz Avropa ilə Asiya arasında təhlükəsiz və etibarlı nəqliyyat yoludur
    Йылдырым: Средний коридор - безопасный и надежный транспортный путь между Европой и Азией

