    Shahmar Movsumov: Azerbaijan is developing relations using its geographical position

    Infrastructure
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 14:38
    Shahmar Movsumov: Azerbaijan is developing relations using its geographical position

    Azerbaijan is developing its connections with East and West, North and South by utilizing its geographical position, the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration (PA), Shahmar Movsumov, during the panel titled "Middle Corridor and Eurasian Connection Gateway" held within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    According to him, there are currently difficulties in the global trade:

    "Azerbaijan is developing its connections between East and West, North and South by utilizing its geographical position. Any cooperation is impossible without peace conditions. The historic meeting that took place at the White House last year created conditions for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

    Movsumov also reminded that Azerbaijan is making investments and currently exports gas to 16 countries.

