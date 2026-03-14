Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Kyrgyzstan's UN envoy Kasymalieva praises Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 10:08
    Kyrgyzstan's UN envoy Kasymalieva praises Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship

    Kyrgyzstan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Aida Kasymalieva, has commended Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), calling its hosting role praiseworthy.

    Speaking to Report on the sidelines of the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) at UN Headquarters, during the event Empowering Women in CICA Countries, the envoy said she hails Azerbaijan's achievements during its chairmanship:

    "We thank the Government of Azerbaijan for its successful chairmanship and for organizing this side event. Thanks to this event, we were able to learn about the important work carried out during Azerbaijan's chairmanship through panel presentations and briefings. Under Azerbaijan's leadership, such a network and strong leadership in financing and supporting initiatives of many CICA member states is very valuable."

    Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship Aida Kasymalieva Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Qırğızıstanın BMT-dəki daimi nümayəndəsi Azərbaycanın AQEM-ə sədrliyini yüksək qiymətləndirib
    Постпред Кыргызстана при ООН высоко оценила председательство Азербайджана в СВМДА

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