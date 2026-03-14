Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic discuss parliamentary ties
Foreign policy
- 14 March, 2026
- 10:34
Azerbaijan and the Dominican Republic have discussed parliamentary relations, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Cuba, Ruslan Rzayev, wrote on X, Report informs.
Rzayev noted that he met with Ricardo de los Santos Polanco, President of the Dominican Senate.
He added that during the meeting, cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries was discussed.
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