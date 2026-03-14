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    Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic discuss parliamentary ties

    Foreign policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 10:34
    Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic discuss parliamentary ties

    Azerbaijan and the Dominican Republic have discussed parliamentary relations, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Cuba, Ruslan Rzayev, wrote on X, Report informs.

    Rzayev noted that he met with Ricardo de los Santos Polanco, President of the Dominican Senate.

    He added that during the meeting, cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries was discussed.

    Ruslan Rzayev Ricardo de los Santos Polanco
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Dominikan arasında parlament əlaqələri müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Обсуждены межпарламентские связи Азербайджана и Доминиканы

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