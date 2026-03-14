Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Qatar says it's evacuating several areas due to Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 10:15
    Qatar says it's evacuating several areas due to Iranian attacks

    Qatar's interior ministry said early Saturday local time that it is evacuating several areas in the country amid threats of Iranian attacks, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.

    The evacuation is a temporary precautionary measure, within the framework of ensuring public safety until the danger has passed, it said in a statement.

    Escalation in Middle East Iranian attacks
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    Катар начинает эвакуацию в нескольких районах страны

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