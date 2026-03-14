Qatar says it's evacuating several areas due to Iranian attacks
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 10:15
Qatar's interior ministry said early Saturday local time that it is evacuating several areas in the country amid threats of Iranian attacks, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.
The evacuation is a temporary precautionary measure, within the framework of ensuring public safety until the danger has passed, it said in a statement.
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