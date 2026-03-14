At least 12 dead in Israeli strike on medical center in southern Lebanon
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 10:01
At least 12 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a medical center in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.
It was noted that the figure is preliminary and may rise.
Rescue operations are continuing to search for the missing.
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