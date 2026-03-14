Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    At least 12 dead in Israeli strike on medical center in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 10:01
    At least 12 dead in Israeli strike on medical center in southern Lebanon

    At least 12 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a medical center in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

    It was noted that the figure is preliminary and may rise.

    Rescue operations are continuing to search for the missing.

    Escalation in Middle East
    İsrailin Livanın cənubuna endirdiyi zərbədə azı 12 tibb işçisi həlak olub
    Не менее 12 медработников погибли в результате израильского удара по югу Ливана

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