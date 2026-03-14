Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Zhang Ling thanks Azerbaijan for establishing CICA Women Council

    Foreign policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 09:44
    Zhang Ling thanks Azerbaijan for establishing CICA Women Council

    Zhang Ling, Deputy Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for establishing a Women Council within the organization.

    Speaking to Report on the sidelines of the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) at UN Headquarters, she emphasized that the creation of such a platform during Azerbaijan's chairmanship is a success for the country:

    "In August last year, the organization's Ministerial Council, at Azerbaijan's initiative, adopted a decision to establish a Women Council under CICA. We are truly grateful to the Azerbaijani leadership for this initiative. This is a historic milestone for our organization."

    Zhang Ling Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    AQEM Baş katibinin müavini Qadınlar Şurasının təsisinə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Замгенсека СВМДА поблагодарила Азербайджан за учреждение Женского совета

    Latest News

    11:09

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    10:58

    Anar Guliyev: Baku Olympic Stadium ready to host WUF13

    Infrastructure
    10:48
    Photo

    Ministry of Defense: Baku hosts NATO course

    Military
    10:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic discuss parliamentary ties

    Foreign policy
    10:25

    Fars news: No damage to oil infrastructure in Kharg Island after US strike

    Region
    10:15

    Qatar says it's evacuating several areas due to Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    10:08

    Kyrgyzstan's UN envoy Kasymalieva praises Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    10:01

    At least 12 dead in Israeli strike on medical center in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    09:55
    Photo

    Azerbaijan hosts event on women's rights at UN Headquarters

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed