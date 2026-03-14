Zhang Ling thanks Azerbaijan for establishing CICA Women Council
Foreign policy
- 14 March, 2026
- 09:44
Zhang Ling, Deputy Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for establishing a Women Council within the organization.
Speaking to Report on the sidelines of the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) at UN Headquarters, she emphasized that the creation of such a platform during Azerbaijan's chairmanship is a success for the country:
"In August last year, the organization's Ministerial Council, at Azerbaijan's initiative, adopted a decision to establish a Women Council under CICA. We are truly grateful to the Azerbaijani leadership for this initiative. This is a historic milestone for our organization."
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