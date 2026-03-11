Costa grateful to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating EU citizens from Iran
Foreign policy
- 11 March, 2026
- 17:30
European Council President Antonio Costa has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating EU citizens from Iran, Report informs.
He made the remark in a joint statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.
Costa emphasized that the European Union expresses full solidarity with Azerbaijan and is sincerely grateful to the country for assisting European citizens in their safe evacuation from Iran.
Latest News
18:25
Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in BakuForeign policy
18:15
Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on marketEnergy
18:07
Antonio Costa: EU condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's NakhchivanForeign policy
18:00
Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit BrusselsForeign policy
17:57
Costa: EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace agenda with ArmeniaForeign policy
17:56
Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to have millennia-long significanceRegion
17:54
Ilham Aliyev: Costa's visit to Azerbaijan to play important role in bilateral relationsForeign policy
17:51
Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026Energy
17:41