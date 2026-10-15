Zakir Hasanov mulls military co-op with Kyrgyz counterpart
Military
- 15 October, 2026
- 12:57
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the next meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, met with the Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Ruslan Mukambetov, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
At the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for developing Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz cooperation in the military and military-technical fields and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
17:03
Baku Initiative Group cites OMCT report on human rights concerns in FranceForeign policy
17:03
ING Group: Azerbaijan"s economy to grow by average of 2.3% in 2026-2028Finance
16:55
EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via AzerbaijanRegion
16:49
Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in BakuForeign policy
16:41
Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM saysForeign policy
16:41
CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculptureForeign policy
16:37
Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador saysForeign policy
16:34
Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPPRegion
16:32
Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary GeneralForeign policy