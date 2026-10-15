Zakir Hasanov mulls military co-op with Kyrgyz counterpart

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the next meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, met with the Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Ruslan Mukambetov, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for developing Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz cooperation in the military and military-technical fields and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.