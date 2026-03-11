Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plans to increase gas production

Azerbaijan intends to boost its gas output, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with European Council President António Costa, according to Report.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the growth in the country"s gas production will be supported, in part, by the start of extraction at new fields.

He noted that in 2-3 years, if everything goes according to schedule, Azerbaijan will have additional gas volumes – at least 10 billion cubic meters.

He also recalled that earlier this month, the annual meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor took place.

The President added that one of the key areas of energy partnership and cooperation with the EU is renewable energy, which has enormous potential.

"We are investing significant funds in the construction of wind and solar power plants. Our plan is to generate 6 to 8 gigawatts of renewable energy for export within the next 5–6 years," emphasized the Azerbaijani President.