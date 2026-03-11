Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plans to increase gas production

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 17:13
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plans to increase gas production

    Azerbaijan intends to boost its gas output, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with European Council President António Costa, according to Report.

    President Ilham Aliyev noted that the growth in the country"s gas production will be supported, in part, by the start of extraction at new fields.

    He noted that in 2-3 years, if everything goes according to schedule, Azerbaijan will have additional gas volumes – at least 10 billion cubic meters.

    He also recalled that earlier this month, the annual meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor took place.

    The President added that one of the key areas of energy partnership and cooperation with the EU is renewable energy, which has enormous potential.

    "We are investing significant funds in the construction of wind and solar power plants. Our plan is to generate 6 to 8 gigawatts of renewable energy for export within the next 5–6 years," emphasized the Azerbaijani President.

    Ilham Aliyev António Costa
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan qaz hasilatını artırmağı planlaşdırır
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан планирует наращивать добычу газа

    Latest News

    18:25

    Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:15

    Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on market

    Energy
    18:07

    Antonio Costa: EU condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:00

    Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit Brussels

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    Costa: EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace agenda with Armenia

    Foreign policy
    17:56

    Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to have millennia-long significance

    Region
    17:54

    Ilham Aliyev: Costa's visit to Azerbaijan to play important role in bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026

    Energy
    17:41

    Ilham Aliyev and António Costa deliver statements to press – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed