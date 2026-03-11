Ilham Aliyev and António Costa deliver statements to press – UPDATED
Foreign policy
- 11 March, 2026
- 17:41
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council António Costa delivered press statements on March 11, according to Report.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President António Costa are making statements to the press, according to Report's correspondent.
Latest News
18:25
Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in BakuForeign policy
18:15
Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on marketEnergy
18:07
Antonio Costa: EU condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's NakhchivanForeign policy
18:00
Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit BrusselsForeign policy
17:57
Costa: EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace agenda with ArmeniaForeign policy
17:56
Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to have millennia-long significanceRegion
17:54
Ilham Aliyev: Costa's visit to Azerbaijan to play important role in bilateral relationsForeign policy
17:51
Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026Energy
17:41