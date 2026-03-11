Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Antonio Costa: EU condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 18:07
    The EU condemns the drone attack carried out by Iran on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, European Council President Antonio Costa said in a joint statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Costa, Azerbaijan's regional role is more important today than ever. He noted the challenges the country faces amid the dangerous military escalation in Iran and the Middle East.

    "Let me express once again, in the name of the European Union, my full solidarity with Azerbaijan and its people. We condemn in the strongest terms the recent attack by Iran on Nakhchivan airport," he stressed.

    Costa noted that ensuring regional security and stability is key, while fully respecting the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

    He added that the European Union continues to work with all partners through dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and protect civilians.

    He also warned that further escalation may threaten not only the Middle East but also Europe and the entire world, calling the latest events part of a worrying trend of violent actions in violation of international law.

