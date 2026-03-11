Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to have millennia-long significance

The peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed at the Washington summit on August 8, 2025, was one of the most significant events for the South Caucasus in the past two and a half years, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, addressing the European Parliament, Report informs.

"The most memorable change is the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which was documented on August 8, 2025, in the US capital, Washington, when, in the White House, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and I signed a joint declaration that essentially established peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. United States President Donald Trump, too, signed that declaration as a witness. Prior to that, the foreign affairs ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the presence of the US president, the president of Azerbaijan, and myself, initiated the agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he noted.

Armenia and the South Caucasus have seen changes that have century-long, if not millennia-long, significance, he added.

"The Washington Declaration also resolved the very important and sensitive issue of unblocking regional communications. Paragraph 3 of the declaration reads, quote we reaffirmed the importance of opening communications between the two countries for domestic, bilateral, and international transportation based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of states in order to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and its neighborhood. These efforts will include unhindered communication between the main part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Republic of Armenia, with reciprocal benefits for the Republic of Armenia in international and domestic communications. End of quote. Paragraph 4 of the declaration reads: The Republic of Armenia will work with the United States of America and mutually agreed third parties to define the framework for the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. Communication projects in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. We affirm our determination to take all measures in good faith to achieve this goal as quickly as possible. End of quote. The TRIPP program is currently in the crystallization phase," he said.

"On January 13, the US and Armenian governments adopted the TRIPP implementation framework. In the near future, Armenia and the United States will sign the relevant agreements, and the practical implementation of the project will begin. The year 2025 became the first year since our independence in 1991, when Armenia-Azerbaijan shootings did not cause - or there were no casualties, no injuries due to Armenia-Azerbaijan shootings. For months now, residents living near the border have not heard the sounds of gunfire," Pashinyan added.