    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 17:57
    Costa: EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace agenda with Armenia

    The EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace process with Armenia, European Council President Antonio Costa said in a joint statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the peace process is commendable.

    "The progress made in the peace process with Armenia is historic. The Washington agreements reflect your commitment to dialogue and reconciliation, and the European Union stands with you in supporting their full implementation. We know that true peace is built not only on political agreements, on paper, as you said, but on the daily lives of people, on economic ties, trade, and shared prosperity," Costa said.

    According to the head of the European Council, peace in the South Caucasus also has a positive impact on the well-being of the peoples of both countries. He also noted Azerbaijan's growing role in the regional agenda.

    "Strengthening economic interdependence is the surest path to long-term stability, and the European Union is ready to help unlock these opportunities for the benefit of all," he said.

    European Union António Costa Ilham Aliyev
    Koşta: Aİ Ermənistanla sülh gündəliyi məsələsində Azərbaycanı dəstəkləyir
    Кошта: Евросоюз поддерживает Азербайджан в вопросе мирной повестки с Арменией

