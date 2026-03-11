Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in Baku

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with First Vice President of Costa Rica Francisco Gamboa, who is on a visit to Baku, Report informs.

    According to the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting emphasized the importance of Francisco Gamboa's participation in the 13th Global Baku Forum.

    Against the backdrop of rising tensions and complex geopolitical processes in the world, the forum was said to play an important platform role in terms of promoting dialogue, strengthening mutual trust, and expanding cooperation.

    During the meeting, the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Costa Rica relations in the areas of economy, investment, green energy, humanitarian affairs, and other fields were also discussed.

    UN Trade and Development Conference (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan also participated in the meeting.

    The Global Baku Forum has been held in Azerbaijan since 2013. At the traditional forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, delegates from various countries visiting Azerbaijan hold discussions on global processes, global security, balance of power, international law, and other issues.

