    Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit Brussels

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 18:00
    European Council President Antonio Costa has said he looks forward to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Brussels, according to Report.

    "I thank you for your warm hospitality and I look forward to hosting you in Brussels in the coming months," European Council President Antonio Costa said while delivering a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

    António Costa Ilham Aliyev European Council
    Antonio Koşta: Azərbaycan Prezidentini Brüsseldə gözləyirik
    Антониу Кошта: Ждем президента Азербайджана в Брюсселе с визитом

