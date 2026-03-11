Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit Brussels
Foreign policy
- 11 March, 2026
- 18:00
European Council President Antonio Costa has said he looks forward to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Brussels, according to Report.
"I thank you for your warm hospitality and I look forward to hosting you in Brussels in the coming months," European Council President Antonio Costa said while delivering a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.
Latest News
18:25
Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in BakuForeign policy
18:15
Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on marketEnergy
18:07
Antonio Costa: EU condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's NakhchivanForeign policy
18:00
Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit BrusselsForeign policy
17:57
Costa: EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace agenda with ArmeniaForeign policy
17:56
Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to have millennia-long significanceRegion
17:54
Ilham Aliyev: Costa's visit to Azerbaijan to play important role in bilateral relationsForeign policy
17:51
Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026Energy
17:41