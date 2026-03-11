Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on market
Energy
- 11 March, 2026
- 18:15
Armenia already imports oil produced in Azerbaijan, which has led to lower fuel prices on the market and broken decades-old monopolies, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech to the European Parliament, Report informs.
Pashinyan expressed hope that Azerbaijan will also become an export destination for Armenia in the near future.
"I would also like to thank the prime minister of Georgia for supporting the railway communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the peace process more broadly," he noted.
Latest News
18:25
Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in BakuForeign policy
18:15
Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on marketEnergy
18:07
Antonio Costa: EU condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's NakhchivanForeign policy
18:00
Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit BrusselsForeign policy
17:57
Costa: EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace agenda with ArmeniaForeign policy
17:56
Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to have millennia-long significanceRegion
17:54
Ilham Aliyev: Costa's visit to Azerbaijan to play important role in bilateral relationsForeign policy
17:51
Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026Energy
17:41