Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on market

Armenia already imports oil produced in Azerbaijan, which has led to lower fuel prices on the market and broken decades-old monopolies, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech to the European Parliament, Report informs.

Pashinyan expressed hope that Azerbaijan will also become an export destination for Armenia in the near future.

"I would also like to thank the prime minister of Georgia for supporting the railway communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the peace process more broadly," he noted.