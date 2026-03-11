Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that the visit to Azerbaijan by European Council President Antonio Costa will play an important role in bilateral relations, Report informs.

The Azerbaijani president made the remark during a joint press statement with the president of the Council of the European Union.

"I am pleased to welcome you here in Azerbaijan. We met twice last year. I invited you and am glad you accepted. Your visit will play a major role in bilateral relations," Ilham Aliyev said.