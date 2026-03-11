Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026

    Energy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 17:51
    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026

    In February 2026, daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 458,000 barrels, the same as in the January forecast, Report informs, referring to OPEC.

    Within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's oil production quota for 2026 is 551,000 barrels per day. This means that Azerbaijan fell behind the OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in February.

    Azerbaijan's daily oil production averaged 466,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2025, 461,000 barrels in the second quarter, and 459,000 barrels in the third quarter.

    Overall, the average daily oil production in the country stood at 461,000 barrels in 2025.

    OPEC+ quota
    Azərbaycan fevralda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 93 min barel geri qalıb
    Азербайджан в феврале отстал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 93 тыс. б/с

    Latest News

    18:25

    Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:15

    Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on market

    Energy
    18:07

    Antonio Costa: EU condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:00

    Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit Brussels

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    Costa: EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace agenda with Armenia

    Foreign policy
    17:56

    Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to have millennia-long significance

    Region
    17:54

    Ilham Aliyev: Costa's visit to Azerbaijan to play important role in bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026

    Energy
    17:41

    Ilham Aliyev and António Costa deliver statements to press – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed