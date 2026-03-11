Azerbaijan and Indonesia mull technology transfer in agricultural sector

Azerbaijan and Indonesia discussed the transfer of modern technologies, as well as the implementation of experience-sharing programs in scientific research and education in the agricultural sector, Report informs.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, the discussions took place during a meeting between Minister Majnun Mammadov and Indonesia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy.

During the meeting, the minister provided detailed information about state support for the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan, noting that agrarian reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan envisage the further development of agriculture, and support measures are being carried out by the state for this purpose.

The ambassador emphasized that his country is a friendly nation to Azerbaijan and is interested in developing partnerships across all areas. He noted that there is great potential for expanding cooperation in the field of agriculture. The parties expressed their interest in deepening agrarian cooperation.

During the meeting, the following issues were discussed: expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector and establishing a legal-contractual framework, creating a working group in the agricultural sector, exchanging information on products with high export potential to increase the trade turnover of agricultural and food products, expanding contacts between business people, participation of Indonesian entrepreneurs in the Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, transfer of modern technologies, and implementation of experience programs in scientific research and education in the agricultural sector.