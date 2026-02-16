Ruben Vardanyan's trial to continue tomorrow
- 16 February, 2026
- 12:45
The open court hearing in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, terrorist financing, and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will continue on February 17, Report informs referring to the Baku Military Court.
At the court hearing held on February 10, the trial was declared complete, and the panel of judges retired to deliberate.
