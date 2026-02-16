Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Ruben Vardanyan's trial to continue tomorrow

    Incident
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 12:45
    Ruben Vardanyan's trial to continue tomorrow

    The open court hearing in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, terrorist financing, and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will continue on February 17, Report informs referring to the Baku Military Court.

    At the court hearing held on February 10, the trial was declared complete, and the panel of judges retired to deliberate.

    Ruben Vardanyan Azerbaijan Baku Military Court
    Ruben Vardanyanın məhkəməsi sabah davam etdiriləcək
    Суд над Рубеном Варданяном продолжится завтра

    Latest News

    13:33
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia held informal breakfast

    Foreign policy
    13:32

    Switzerland train derails with several injured

    Other countries
    13:25

    Nakhchivan records $8.8M in foreign trade in January

    Business
    13:14

    Azerbaijan, UAE to draft agriculture roadmap

    AIC
    13:11

    Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities for Caspian and Balkan regions

    Infrastructure
    13:02

    Farid Osmanov: Participation in real-world projects prepares young people for job market

    ICT
    12:54

    Number of enterprises with Azerbaijani capital in Uzbekistan reaches 368

    Business
    12:45

    Ruben Vardanyan's trial to continue tomorrow

    Incident
    12:38

    UAE official: Veterinary control, halal standards key in meat exports

    Business
    All News Feed